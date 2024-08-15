Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 34,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

WLFC traded up $3.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $638.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.53. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $103.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $412,402.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $73,475.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,912.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $412,402.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,875 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,125 shares of company stock worth $3,118,844. Company insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

