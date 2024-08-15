Wolfe Research Lowers Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JBI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. Janus International Group has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.95.

In other Janus International Group news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

