Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.27.

WOLF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $11.55 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58.

In related news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth about $308,701,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 15.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,045,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,591,000 after purchasing an additional 800,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth about $34,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,832,000 after purchasing an additional 449,732 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352,609 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

