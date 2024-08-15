Wrapped AVAX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $44.66 Million (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $133.97 million and approximately $44.66 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for about $20.12 or 0.00035124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,660,086 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,543,760.19121265. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 20.88310022 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1107 active market(s) with $33,826,496.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

