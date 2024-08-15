Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Price Hits $20.87 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for about $20.87 or 0.00035055 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $136.84 million and $30.35 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,557,784 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,543,760.19121265. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 20.88310022 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1107 active market(s) with $33,826,496.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

