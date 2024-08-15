Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.83), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 182.99%.
Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance
Xenetic Biosciences stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 59,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. Xenetic Biosciences has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.29.
About Xenetic Biosciences
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xenetic Biosciences
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.