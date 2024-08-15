XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.17% from the company’s previous close.

XOS traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $5.32. 10,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,372. XOS has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 million. XOS had a negative return on equity of 104.27% and a negative net margin of 117.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that XOS will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

