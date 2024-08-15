Yongsoo Kim Acquires 7,800 Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Stock

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) insider Yongsoo Kim acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,957.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WEBTOON Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBTN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 418,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,246. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $320.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $114,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $1,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $1,516,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $1,541,000.

WBTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEBTOON Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

