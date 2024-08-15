Yongsoo Kim Acquires 7,800 Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Stock

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) insider Yongsoo Kim acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,957.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
WEBTOON Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WBTN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 418,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,246. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $25.66.
WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $320.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WBTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEBTOON Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WBTN
WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile
Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WEBTOON Entertainment
- What is a Dividend King?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.