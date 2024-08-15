York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
York Water Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $38.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. York Water has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.10). York Water had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On York Water
About York Water
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than York Water
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.