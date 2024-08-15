York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $38.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. York Water has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.10). York Water had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of York Water in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in York Water by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

