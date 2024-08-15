YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on YPF. Citigroup cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.18.

YPF stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,978,000. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,745,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 230,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,877.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,051,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

