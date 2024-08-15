ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0659 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $612,396.19 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0659 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00070635 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00037833 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

