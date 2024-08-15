Zentry (ZENT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.37 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Zentry has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Zentry has a market cap of $100.37 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry launched on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,481,622,843 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,792,355,301 tokens. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,481,622,842.81472 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01753001 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $5,957,819.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

