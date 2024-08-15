Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CTO Sells $169,035.16 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $169,035.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,370.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 719,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,306. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.05. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.