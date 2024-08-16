1,045 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.47. 929,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,176,797. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.14. The company has a market capitalization of $613.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,721 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

