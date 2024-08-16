2,457 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $353.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,793. The stock has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,278.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,278.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,176,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,650 shares of company stock valued at $42,919,845 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

