2,990 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,928,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,095. The company has a market cap of $614.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.39 and a 200 day moving average of $195.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,721. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

