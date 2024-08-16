30,467 Shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of John Wiley & Sons as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. 7,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,548. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

