31,819 Shares in FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG) Acquired by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FibroBiologics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FibroBiologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000.

Get FibroBiologics alerts:

FibroBiologics Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBLG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 218,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,525. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. FibroBiologics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $55.00.

FibroBiologics Company Profile

FibroBiologics ( NASDAQ:FBLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroBiologics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroBiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroBiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.