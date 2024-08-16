34,174 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 377.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 136.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,575,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833,548. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HP

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.