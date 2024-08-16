374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
374Water Stock Down 3.5 %
SCWO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 8,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,236. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of -0.41. 374Water has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.09.
374Water Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 374Water
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.