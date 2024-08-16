374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

374Water Stock Down 3.5 %

SCWO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 8,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,236. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of -0.41. 374Water has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.09.

374Water Company Profile

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

