3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $126.02 and last traded at $126.43. 1,508,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,333,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.16.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.16 and a 200 day moving average of $100.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,986,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in 3M by 218.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,344,000 after buying an additional 1,021,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

