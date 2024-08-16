461 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Bought by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 461 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,686,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,792 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fortive by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,245 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after purchasing an additional 878,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15,382.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 630,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.61. 420,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,247. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.03. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. Fortive’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTV

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.