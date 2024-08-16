4J Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBUX. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TBUX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,874. The company has a market capitalization of $155.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.01. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.45.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.