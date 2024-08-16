5,248 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR) Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 55.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at about $292,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS UAPR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,635 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

