54,823 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 54,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,000. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 0.9% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.5 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,689. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

