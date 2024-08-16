60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SXTP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. 310,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56.

Get 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals alerts:

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.