60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.44 EPS

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($1.44), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SXTP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 332,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,359. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. The company has a market cap of $19.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

