8,211 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Bought by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 67.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 20.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 30.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 137,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. 1,256,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,675. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

