918 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Acquired by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,932 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after purchasing an additional 427,232 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 696,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 624,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,129,000 after buying an additional 61,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,035,000 after buying an additional 110,207 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.01. 517,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,048. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

