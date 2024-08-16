A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.2839 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $0.24. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

