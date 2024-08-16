ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 50,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 83,771 shares.The stock last traded at $11.06 and had previously closed at $11.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Laidlaw began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABIVAX Société Anonyme currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ABIVAX Société Anonyme

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABVX. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $25,345,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,277,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,630,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter valued at $5,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

