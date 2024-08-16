Acala Token (ACA) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.23 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $53.23 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011114 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,066.67 or 1.00051499 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007784 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012135 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05168225 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,111,542.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

