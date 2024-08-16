Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, RTT News reports. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Accuray updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accuray Trading Up 5.5 %

ARAY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 2,955,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $227.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 511,053 shares in the company, valued at $787,021.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

