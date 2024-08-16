ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director Daniel W. Potts Sells 500 Shares

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) Director Daniel W. Potts sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $20,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $336,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ACNB Stock Performance

ACNB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,147. The firm has a market cap of $338.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ACNB Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $48.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. ACNB had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACNB Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ACNB Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ACNB by 83.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ACNB by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ACNB by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACNB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of ACNB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

