Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) PT Lowered to $6.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABOS. Citigroup upgraded Acumen Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.60. 95,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,375. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $156.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 30.20 and a current ratio of 30.20.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,358,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 520,044 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 603,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 103,683 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

