ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) PT Raised to C$53.00 at CIBC

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ADEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cormark lifted their target price on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.14.

TSE:ADEN opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. ADENTRA has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $45.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

