ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the July 15th total of 59,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.58% of ADS-TEC Energy worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

