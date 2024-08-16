Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 55.4% in July

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 258.0 days.
Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $191.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.79. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $137.35 and a 52-week high of $211.63.
Aena S.M.E. Company Profile
