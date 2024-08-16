Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 55.4% in July

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 258.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $191.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.79. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $137.35 and a 52-week high of $211.63.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

