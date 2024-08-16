Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.62.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $102.54 on Monday. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 36,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 221.8% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 112,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,429,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,437,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

