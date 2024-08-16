AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MITT stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 143,799 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,110,000. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.