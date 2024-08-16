Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.20), Zacks reports.

Aileron Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ALRN traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,366. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $31,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,768,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $30,361.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,753,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,757. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 9,577 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $31,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,768,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,557 shares of company stock worth $109,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.