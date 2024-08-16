Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ATSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $15.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.67 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

