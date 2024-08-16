AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AirNet Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANTE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 348,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. AirNet Technology has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.90.
About AirNet Technology
