AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AirNet Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANTE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 348,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. AirNet Technology has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

