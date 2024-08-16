Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.0 days.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile

Featured Articles

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

