Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.0 days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.