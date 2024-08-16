Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,033,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 329,462 shares.The stock last traded at $18.69 and had previously closed at $18.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 0.5 %

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 145.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

