Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Trading Down 2.4%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 186.73 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 189.80 ($2.42). Approximately 124,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 262,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.40 ($2.48).

Alfa Financial Software Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £560.33 million, a PE ratio of 2,372.50, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 186.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52.

Insider Activity at Alfa Financial Software

In other Alfa Financial Software news, insider Andrew Page sold 14,450,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £24,999,999.91 ($31,920,326.75). 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Subscription, Software, and Services segments.

