Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$18.75 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

ASTL traded down C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.51. 25,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,066. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of C$8.71 and a 1 year high of C$13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently -122.73%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

