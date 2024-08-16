Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$18.75 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently -122.73%.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
