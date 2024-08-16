Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AQN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.36.

NYSE AQN opened at $5.20 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,292,000 after buying an additional 13,731,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,893,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 151.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, 13D Management LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 845,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 366,088 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

