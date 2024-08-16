Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) versus PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Financial Contrast

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

PayPal has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PayPal and Alibaba Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 0 17 19 1 2.57 Alibaba Group 0 3 13 0 2.81

Profitability

PayPal presently has a consensus price target of $75.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.73%. Alibaba Group has a consensus price target of $107.61, indicating a potential upside of 29.37%. Given Alibaba Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than PayPal.

This table compares PayPal and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 14.30% 22.82% 5.75% Alibaba Group 8.44% 12.70% 8.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PayPal and Alibaba Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $29.77 billion 2.33 $4.25 billion $3.97 17.12 Alibaba Group $941.17 billion 0.22 $11.08 billion $4.29 19.39

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than PayPal. PayPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alibaba Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats PayPal on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao, a digital retail platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; Freshippo, a retail platform for groceries and fresh goods; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. The company also operates Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, it offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, the company provides elastic computing, storage, network, security, database, big data, and IoT services; and hardware, software license, software installation, and application development and maintenance services. Additionally, it operates Youku, an online video platform; Quark, a platform for information search, storage, and consumption; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency mobile app; and Tmall Genie smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

