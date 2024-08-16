Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 248,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,538,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $861,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 98,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,889,000. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Trading Up 9.4 %

NASDAQ:ALGS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 506,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,329. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

Aligos Therapeutics’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, August 19th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 16th.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 144.16% and a negative net margin of 783.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

